Raymond “Scott” Gilbert, 77, of Alna, passed away suddenly at his home on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. Born in Damariscotta on July 5, 1948, he was the son of Elliot “Bud” Gilbert and Phyllis (Chadwick) Gilbert.

Scott grew up in New Harbor, where he was known by local fishermen in the harbor. Some of his water adventures were reported to his parents by those fishermen, which resulted in curtailment of said activities due to them being excessively dangerous.

Scott attended Bristol Schools, and graduated from Bristol High School. He studied culinary arts at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, with auto mechanics on the side. He always tinkered on vehicles; fixing his own, or getting ones that needed fixing and working on them to sell.

He worked as a chef in a newly opened restaurant in Wiscasset. It was there he met Ruth Percival, the gimpy dishwasher who at that time was wearing a walking cast due to a leg injury. As it turned out, Ruth would be his bride to be. Scott and Ruth were engaged, and they had a house built on the Alna side of Sheepscot Village. They married at the Historic Headtide Church in Alna. They returned from a brief honeymoon, to live in a new house.

Scott soon found restaurant wages in Maine not lucrative enough to support a college student wife and home. His next employment was as a tower watchman for the Maine State Forest Service in fire control. Ruth started work at the local hospital as a new graduate on a starting wage. Scott continued to work as a laborer when the Maine Department of Conservation and Agriculture disbanded the fire towers. He took work as a custodian on a second shift at the Darling Marine Research Center of the University of Maine in Walpole. Eventually as a laborer and truck and certified snow plow driver, he found work and then retired from the Department of Transportation.

Upon retirement, Scott received a Governor’s Longevity Award for 30 years of Public Service to the citizens of Maine. In retirement, he found more friends at Johnny Rice’s auto repair shop “Lodge.” Scott was a man of many skills and had many friends.

Scott was predeceased by his parents; and is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ruth E. Gilbert.

A time of visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

