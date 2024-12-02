Rebecca Ann Riser Miller, 38, died Nov. 24, 2024, at her home in Boothbay.

Rebecca was born in Boston, Mass., to Christopher Riser and Julianne Sexton. At the age of 18 months the family sailed from Boston to the Bahamas via the Florida Key. When it was discovered that there was to be a new member of the family, the Risers settled in Gardiner, eventually moving to Edgecomb in 1998. During the summers, she spent time with her dad, sister, and dog, Cleo, sailing in the Gulf of Maine. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 2004 with honors, having also been on the 2003 winning girls track team. She graduated from Maine Maritime Academy with an associate degree in small boats in 2006 and from the University of Maine at Orono cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition in 2009. From the age of 13 she was crew on the Windjammer fleet out of Rockland, first crewing on the Isaac H. Evans, eventually becoming first mate. She also crewed on the Victory Chimes.

Rebecca had an impeccable work ethic. She worked in the food industry for many years. She was well known as a great cook. While working at Mama D’s in Boothbay Harbor, Becca met Josh Miller and they started a family, marrying in January 2015. When pregnant with their second child, she changed careers and began working at First National Bank in 2016. She worked hard at the bank, eventually becoming a senior banking consultant. A group of loyal customers considered her their go to person to solve any out of the ordinary issues they were having. She was efficient and persistent. Becca participated in many charitable initiatives throughout the community.

Rebecca enjoyed drawing, writing, reading, sailing, animals, hiking, and gardening. She was an advocate for lost pets, and four of the five family pets were adopted from shelters. She dearly loved her children and would often take them to explore Ocean Point and the various land trust trails. She was known as an independent go-getter and curious thinker who pushed herself to continue to learn. Her attention to detail was unsurpassed, especially when it came to watching over her loved ones. She was sentimental, sensitive, and caring. Rebecca was a lot of fun, enjoying her time with family and friends. Becca will be so missed.

She is survived by her husband, Joshua, and children, Blythe Marie (12) and Brashen Walter (8), of Boothbay; her parents, Christopher George Riser and Julianne Patricia Sexton; sister, Kate Jesse Riser (and husband David Hart), and nephew, Lucas Hart, of Edgecomb; aunts, Claire Lenore Riser, of Waldoboro, Katharine Emily Riser, and Nanci Perez, of Aquora Hills, Calif. On the Miller side she is survived by in-laws, Kevin and Mary, of Boothbay Harbor, Renee Carbone (sister-in-law) and her husband, Rob, and niece, Olive, of Naples, Fla.; niece, Emma Carbone, of Portland; sister-in-law, Jennifer Miller and husband, Jake Sartorius, and their children, Matilda and Augustine, of Portland.

Friends are welcome to join the family for an informal gathering to honor and celebrate Rebecca’s life from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay.

Contributions in Rebecca’s memory may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at namimaine.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Boothbay. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

