Rebecca “Becky” B. Maxwell, 85, a lifelong resident of Waldoboro, passed away on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay. The first born of five children, she was born on Gross Neck in her grandparents’ home on April 2, 1940, a daughter of the late Ernest and Margarite (Simmons) Berce. She was a descendant of Conrad Heyer, Waldoboro’s first German child born in town.

As a young girl she enjoyed playing baseball, pitching horseshoes, and especially loved playing catch with her father. During her teenage years, she cherished the time she went to Westbrook where she would stay for a month each summer with her Aunt Doris and Uncle Woodrow. Becky was a graduate of Waldoboro High School, a member of the class of 1958. She graduated in June and was married on July Fourth to Charles W. Maxwell. They were married for 40 years at the time of his death.

Following her graduation, she worked at the Custom House in the office of the former U.S. Senator and Maine Governor Fred Payne, and for a brief time at the Sylvania plant in Waldoboro. For eight years she was employed at the Dennison Nursing Home until it closed, and she and the patients moved to Fieldcrest Manor. She later became the secretary and billing clerk for the office of Dr. Richard Waterman until his retirement. She then served as a clerk in the Deerskin Shop before she ran for the position of town clerk and was elected in 1987, serving until 2002. Becky married over 100 couples while she was town clerk and a notary. She was elected Selectman from 2004-2008 and served on the Budget Committee from 2010-2012. When she retired she was honored as Grand Marshal of the Waldoboro Day Parade.

Becky was a den mother for the Cub Scouts, and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the German Protestant Society, a member of the Board of Trustees of Old German Church, and an honorary member of the Waldoborough Historical Society. She was a former Noble Grand of Good Luck Rebekah Lodge, and past president of the Waldoboro Women’s Club. Becky served in various positions in the Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary. She was a member and former Deacon of the North Nobleboro Baptist Church.

She loved doing puzzles, reading the latest Danielle Steel novel, listening to country music, gospel music, and any music by Daniel O’Donnell. For decades she enjoyed corresponding with her pen pal, Hazel, from Australia. Family and friends were very important to Becky, and she loved both visiting them, and having them come visit her. Becky’s greatest passion was her Red Sox. She watched and cheered them on every game, especially her favorite players Jim Rice and Jason Varitek. In the 1980s and ‘90s she organized community bus trips to Fenway Park.

A wise local man once urged his fellow Waldoboro citizens to “honor people who do good service while they are living.” Becky certainly dedicated her life to the hometown she loved.

In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her stepmother, Polly Berce; a brother, Ernest Berce Jr.; and a sister, Anita May Berce.

Becky is survived by her son, Bill Maxwell, of Waldoboro; a daughter, Justine Eichman, of Waldoboro; twin grandsons, Daniel and Derek Eichman; brother, Thomas Berce, of Rockland; a sister, Roberta Delano, of Friendship; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Becky will be fondly remembered by all who knew her as a hugger. She had a lifetime of friendships including her special friends, Eileen Dondlinger and Wanda Collamore.

Relatives and friends are invited to join her family for a time of visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Nov. 18 at the North Nobleboro Baptist Church, at 546 Upper East Pond Road in Nobleboro. A service to celebrate Becky’s life will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Bellows officiating. A reception will be held following the service in the North Nobleboro Community Hall. Private interment will be next to her husband in the German Cemetery in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Becky’s memory to any of the following organizations close to her heart: Waldoboro Women’s Club Scholarship, ℅ Charlotte Gulezian, 474 Back Cove Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572; German Protestant Society, P.O. Box 205, Waldoboro, ME 04572; Waldoboro EMS, P.O. Box J, Waldoboro, ME 04572; or the Waldoborough Historical Society, P.O. Box 110, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

