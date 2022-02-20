Rebecca “Becky” Jones Little, 74, of Waldoboro, went home to heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. She was a loving wife and mother, a wonderful grandmother, a gifted artist and crafter, and an exceptional educator. She fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease before succumbing to COVID-19.

Becky was born in Damariscotta on April 9, 1947, the oldest daughter of William and Nellie Jones (nee Moody). She loved her siblings Robert, Barrett, and Patricia “Patty” Caldwell. She and Patty were known for their laughter and fun whenever they were together, and Patty was her maid of honor when she married the love of her life, Wayne Little.

Wayne and Becky were married for over 54 years. They lost their first child, Mark, at birth, as well as another stillborn son, but then were blessed with two daughters: Rachel and Nancy. Later, the family grew as sons-in-law Leonard Morris and Thomas Spear joined the family. Becky loved her sons-in-law and the grandchildren that followed: Hallie, Samuel, Liam, Micah, Zachariah, and Kayla and great-grandchildren, River and August. She was always a joyful presence at family gatherings, cooking wonderful meals and making everyone behave.

Becky graduated from Waldoboro High School and trained as a teacher at Gorham State College. Over the years, she taught at A.D. Gray Junior High School, Calvary Family School, Pen Bay Christian Schools, and Coastal Christian School. Teaching was not just a job for her, it was a calling. She was dedicated to her students’ welfare and education. Both of her daughters became educators and hope to emulate her skill and care as they teach.

As a member of the Moody clan, she worked in the Moody family businesses on and off over her lifetime, including Moody’s Diner and Moody’s Island Campground. She also worked at Fessenden’s, where she enjoyed helping customers find gifts and art supplies. She loved tole painting and made beautiful quilts and knitwear. She was devoted to her family. Before she became ill herself, she took care of her aging parents and husband through health crises, but she always had time to share a bowl of snacks and a movie with her grandchildren. She loved to sing lullabies to the babies, play with the tots, and talk about history and literature with the older ones. She also made sure everyone did their school work and did it well. Even as her Alzheimer’s disease progressed, she could be found knitting scarves which still keep her loved ones warm.

Her faith in God was central to all that she did, whether in the home or outside of it. It sustained her through the hard times and gave her extra joy and gratitude for the good times.

“Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praises her.”

A summer graveside service is planned and will be announced at a later date.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Becky, or to share a story or picture, visit their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

