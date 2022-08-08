Rebecca E. Townsend, 80, of Edgecomb, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 4, 1941, a daughter of Alson B. and Helen A. (Cowley) Erskine.

She married Robert E. Townsend in 1957 and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1958. For five years she was the tax collector for the town of Edgecomb. She was employed at A.G.A. Correa & Son in Edgecomb, retiring after 14 years.

Rebecca was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of the Grand Chapter of Maine Eastern Stars organization, known for its charitable events and services in communities throughout the world.

She enjoyed many crafts and loved sewing, especially making quilts for family, friends, and anyone in need. She joined many different sewing and quilting groups throughout Maine. She loved meeting with the Heartstrings quilting group in Yarmouth. They meet every year to make quilts for donation to many different organizations.

She was also a member of the Edgecomb Historical Society, the Clamshell Quilters, and a past matron and life member of the Crescent Chapter #54 in East Boothbay.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Townsend, on Jan. 8, 2017; and two brothers, Richard Erskine, and Paul Erskine.

She is survived by her two children: son, Jeffrey Townsend, and daughter, Teresa A. Townsend, along with her longtime companion, Richard Leeman, of Boothbay Harbor; three grandchildren, Peter Townsend, Rachael Townsend, and Colter Leeman; four great-grandchildren, Finn Leeman, Carter Townsend, Ethan Townsend and Davin Hancock; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Boothbay. Memorial contributions may be made to the Edgecomb Fire Department, 473 Boothbay Road, Edgecomb, 04556.

Arrangements are made by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

