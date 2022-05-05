Advanced Search
Rebecca J. Little Service Cancellation

at

We regret to inform everyone that we, as a family, have decided to cancel the celebration of life reception for Rebecca J. Little on May 14, 2022. While we appreciate the care and concern shown by our friends and family who intended to honor mom by attending, we feel that this is the responsible thing to do for Wayne’s health and the health of our community as COVID-19 numbers once again rise in our area. Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support over the past few months. The private burial service will continue as planned.

