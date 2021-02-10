Rebecca’s lifelong thirst for knowledge and adventure embodied hard work, trust, loyal friendships, and selfless generosity. During her 14-month recovery following a shipboard accident in November 2019, these virtues were no less apparent. Despite a heroic effort to overcome her injuries, exemplifying her strength and courage, Rebecca passed away on Jan. 29, 2021, leaving an enormous loss to her family and shipmates.

Rebecca is survived by her parents, Stephen Hadik and Ann Gold of Woolwich; brother, Alexander Hadik of Cambridge, Mass.; and aunts, Katherine Kryspin of Norwalk, Conn., Susan Gold of South Salem, N.Y., and Caroline Gold of Ludowici, Ga.

Always known affectionately as (our little) Becca, her life further extends to her ancestral family on Cream Hill, West Cornwall, Conn. and out through close colleagues and shipmates around the world.

Becca grew up on Mount Hope Bay in Swansea, Mass., and in Savannah, Ga. before moving to Woolwich in 2006. Becca graduated with honors from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle in 2013 prior to earning her Bachelor of Arts in political science summa cum laude from Clark University in Worcester, Mass. in 2017.

Throughout her life and studies, Becca pursued her many passions as an equestrian, varsity soccer captain, and sailor. Most of all she was a loving daughter, sister, niece, and friend. Becca enjoyed life’s simplest pleasures to the fullest. Reading books by the hundreds, sewing clothes and home accessories, mastering the arts of a sailor, Becca turned her passions into incredible life adventures across seas, deserts, through rainforests and historic sites.

Becca engaged most deeply with sailing. Be it racing with her father, teaching peers, recreating with friends, embracing life in the foc’sle, or laboring through winter maintenance, Becca found unbridled joy in it all. She was a U.S. Sailing certified instructor, teaching at Boothbay Sea and Science Center and co-founding the Clark University Sailing Club. During her undergraduate studies, Becca took part in the SEA semester program in Woods Hole, Mass., sailing trans-Atlantic from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean aboard the student training ship Corwith Cramer. Along the way, she developed a love for marine education as she took scientific surveys and absorbed maritime history through the Caribbean Sea and New England. It was a life-changing adventure that anchored her future career.

Rebecca continued on as a professional sailor on classic yachts and as educator, deckhand, and mate on historic education sailing vessels. She sailed with the schooner Adventure from Gloucester, Mass. and with Living Classrooms Foundation in Baltimore, Md. aboard the schooner Lady Maryland as first mate, educator. In pursuit of her passion for sailing, Becca constantly built up her maritime credentials, earning numerous maritime safety certifications, her Open Water SCUBA certification, and her U.S. Coast Guard 200-ton masters license.

Throughout it all, Becca was always known as the smiling face who created vibrant, resilient friendships, especially in communities facing economic adversity and educational deficits. Her family continues to be blessed by the friendships Becca formed with her shipmates, who supported Becca tirelessly throughout her struggle to recover.

In her many travels, Becca’s deep generosity and concern for the unhoused and hungry was always apparent. To honor her dedication to those less fortunate, her family asks that she be memorialized, in part, through donations to local food banks and shelters. May Becca’s immense warmth and compassion continue to inspire us all to do our very best for our fellow man.

Ship, Shipmate, Self Psalm 107 : 23-30

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

