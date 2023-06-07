Rebecca Marie Malone, 91, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 27, 2023 at Cove’s Edge following a brief illness.

She was born at her family home on West Neck Road in Nobleboro, on Dec. 8, 1931, the daughter of George W. and Ruth (Marsh) Hodgkins.

Becky met and married George A. Malone of Haynesville in 1955. Together, they raised their four boys in a loving home in Hampden and Bangor. After George passed in 1981, she returned to Damariscotta to be closer to her siblings and her roots.

Becky loved a good card game, as well as a round (or several) of cribbage or Yahtzee. She loved spending time with her family, and was a master at cooking, canning, and pickling the abundant produce her husband raised.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, George Malone; sons, John and Blaine Malone; granddaughter, Susan Malone; three brothers, George, Vance, and Dallas Hodgkins; two sisters, Shirley (Hodgkins) Waltz and Naida (Hodgkins) Waltz.

Becky is survived by two sons, Scott Malone (Leslie) and George Malone, Jr. (Feliciana); daughter-in-law, Jill Malone; five grandchildren, Wayne Carson, Stephanie Malone, Kevin Malone, Brandy Malone-Strickland, Martina Malone; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kim Palino and her staff at Waldoboro Green, who took such wonderful care of Becky and treated her like family.

A private graveside service on West Neck Road will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

“So when you see a cardinal,

You will know it’s true.

I am never far away,

I’m always here with you.”

