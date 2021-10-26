Reece ‘Uncle Beast’ Edward Demmons, loving father, husband, son, grandson, uncle, brother, nephew, friend and so much more, passed away on Oct. 24, 2021.

Born in Damariscotta on March 2, 1992, Reece moved to Bristol with his family when he was five and attended the Bristol school, then Lincoln Academy, before fulfilling his lifelong dream of following his Grandfather Les’ footsteps and joining the Army. After his stint in the Army, Reece came home, met a wonderful woman, Kayla, and had two beautiful children, Adele and Lana. He was a hard worker, loved to laugh, and his family meant the world to him. He loved his dog Lexi, his friends, books, fishing, hunting, and fire pits long into the evenings. Anyone that knew Reece, knew he was a kind soul, a fierce friend, a loving man with a huge heart, and a person that always rooted and stuck up for the underdog.

Reece was a force of nature from the get go. He loved life, pushed every boundary at full throttle, and wanted to experience all the amazing things the world had to offer. He was fearless and fierce in his love of people close to him. His huge heart made him want to help anyone that needed him and there was nothing that compared to one of his hugs.

Reece was predeceased by his paternal great-grandfather and great-grandmother, Leonard and Mary Ella Prior; and grandfather, Stanley Wall. He is survived by his loving wife, Kayla Demmons; daughters, Adele and Lana; father and mother, Daniel and Candace Wall; maternal grandparents, Les and Kathie Demmons; sister, Kassidi Gilbert and her children Cole and Addyson; brother, Leonard Wall and fiancee Chloe White and their daughter Elliana; and brother, Dawson Wall; and a huge extended family.

A celebration of Reece’s life will be held at noon Sunday, Oct. 31, at the American Legion Post 42 in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, we and our boy would love any donations in his name to go to the veteran’s organization, The Travis Mills Foundation (travismills.org), 747 Western Ave., Manchester, ME 04351. As a veteran himself, he supported other veterans and saw them as true heroes.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

