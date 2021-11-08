Reed Owen Sibley, 36, of Carmel, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 2, 2021. He was born April 12, 1985, in Bangor, the son of Robert R. Sibley and Janice (Crockett) Somerville.

Reed enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, being outside, and playing video games. He had quite the green thumb. Having made remarkable strides from his brain injury sustained in a car accident in January 2018, he began volunteering at the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

In addition to his parents, Reed is survived by his stepfather, John Somerville; brother, Matthew Somerville; as well as his enormous family which cannot be listed due to its size. He is also survived by his life-long friends, Marcus, Shawn, William.

The family wishes to extend a heart-felt thank you to the staff of Maine Center of Integrated Rehab for their kind and compassionate care for Reed. Those wishing to remember Reed in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Brain Injury Association of America by visiting biausa.org/find-bia/maine.

At the family’s request, services will be private. Condolences to the family may be expressed at brookingssmith.com.

