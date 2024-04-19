Regine Marie Winter, 93, Hobe Sound, Fla., formerly of Nobleboro, and Allendale, N.J., passed peacefully at her residence following a brief illness on March 30, 2024. Prior to her passing, two of her much loved surviving sons, Marc and Jacques (along with many relatives) were able to visit and comfort her in her final hours.

Regine requested that she be remembered for being a good homemaker and her love of gardening and French cooking. In Nobleboro, she was renowned for her fabulous dinner parties, hosting locals and neighbors alike at her 1778 farmhouse on the West Neck Road. When Regine became a resident of Nobleboro, she pledged to preserve the pristine local environment and she took active interest in the Historical Society and conservation efforts of the Damariscotta Mills.

An ardent voice against paving the Upper Cross Road, Regine wished to retain this dirt road and its character, which with asphalt would no longer be an active example of mud-season in Maine. Locally, she was popular as a volunteer for the annual Miles Hospital rummage sale. A frequent shopper at Yellowfront Grocery, she supported local businesses, even working a stint at the Louis Doe’s Home Center. Along with her husband, Cliff, she also tried her hand at creating and providing outdoor leisure furniture opening a shop, Polymade, on Route 1 near the Pine Grove Restaurant.

Regine was preceded by her first husband, Andy Viret; her second husband, Clifford Winter; her son, Lawrence Viret; and her many beloved pets, including Becket, a golden retriever. She is survived by sons, Marc Viret, of Lexington, Va., Jacques Viret, of Houston, Texas; and a stepson, William Winter, of Oxnard, Calif.

To be remembered, Regine asked that her friends “please toast our friendship with a good bottle of wine.”

