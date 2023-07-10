Reita A. Sewall, 97, of Damariscotta, passed away on the morning of July 7, 2023 at Hodgdon Green, where she had been residing for the past several years. Born in South Bristol, on March 3, 1926, she was the daughter of Sumner and Helen (Nason) McFarland.

Reita was born and raised in South Bristol, and attended schools there. In June of 1944, she married Robert Sewall, and the couple would go on to have four children and celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary before his passing in 2017.

She and Robert moved to Damariscotta in 1947 and became active in the community, including being members of the Damariscotta Baptist Church for over 60 years.

Reita enjoyed being outdoors and walking in the woods. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed camping, reading, traveling, knitting, and spending time with her loving family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Aaron Sewall; great-granddaughter, Samantha Maynard; sisters, Verona, Vicky, Gerry, and Beryl; brothers, Roland, James, Marshall, and Sumner; and daughters-in-law, Karen Sewall and Susan Sewall.

She is survived by her four sons, Robert Sewall, Richard Sewall, Fred Sewall and his wife, Joanne, and Doug Sewall and his wife, Barbara; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Ball; and a brother, Arthur McFarland.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 19 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest privately in the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

