Renee J. Roy, 69, of Newcastle, passed away at her home on Feb. 20, 2025. Renee was born on Nov. 17, 1955 in Summerville, S.C., to parents Richard Hanckel Hair Sr. and Margaret (Vardell) Ritter.

Renee grew up in Rock Hill, S.C. and attended local schools, a graduate of Northwestern High School in the class of 1973. She further pursued her passion for singing at the North Carolina School of the Arts and the Boston Conservatory of Music.

With a career spanning over 40 years in the hospitality industry, Renee spent time as a private chef in Miami and worked in fine restaurants when women in the professional kitchen was not as common as it is today. This includes a high-end restaurant in Los Angeles. She had a southern hospitality twist that she would always so graciously offer.

Renee mastered the art of cooking not just as a profession but as a way to bring joy to those around her. She loved to entertain and was often the heart of family gatherings. Not only was she known for her culinary talents, but for her love of reading, and her passion for entertaining and bringing together loved ones.

She was also a lover of animals, and always had a dog wherever she lived. She was especially fond of her daughter Catherine and her husband Justin’s dog, Charlie.

She is predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Cathy Rahmeir.

Renee is survived by her devoted husband, John Roy; daughter, Catherine (Roy) Doyle and husband, Justin, of Florida; brother, Richard Hanckel Hair Jr. and wife, Pam, of Blythewood, S.C., and their daughter, Judith Margaret Hair; and brother-in-law, Larry Rahmeir.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all to indulge in life’s simple pleasures by dining at your favorite restaurant or hosting a dinner party with loved ones – a reflection of Renee’s passion for bringing people together around the table.

A private family service will be held this summer in South Carolina, where friends and family will gather to spread her ashes along the South Carolina beaches, a fitting tribute to where she would spend many summers as a child.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Roy family, visit Renee’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

