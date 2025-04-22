Reuben Thurlow Chase, “Ted” to most people, passed away on April 13, 2025 with his family by his side. He was born in Damariscotta on Aug. 27, 1943, the son of Reuben W. Chase and Ida (Winchenbach) Chase. He grew up in Bristol, a community he loved with all of his heart. He graduated from Bristol High School and went on to the University of Maine where he graduated with a B.S. in education. He taught at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill until he was drafted into the army. He married Catherine Moulton in 1968. After time in the army, they moved to Keene, N.H., where Ted taught for eight years, and where their two daughters, Sarah and Emily, were born.

Ted and family returned to New Harbor in 1978. At this time he began his furniture making and construction business, Blueberry Barn Woodworking. A master craftsman, Ted’s furniture was even featured in an exhibition at the State House in Augusta. Ted loved his family deeply. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was always the first to play a game, attend a concert or art show.

Ted found great joy in volunteering. Over the years he worked with Habitat for Humanity, CHIPS Housing Improvement Projects, and Bristol Fire and First Responders. In addition, he quietly helped neighbors and others in need.

Ted had many interests. He loved art, music, boats, telling a story, and doing a job well. He was a man of integrity who was humble, kind, funny, generous, compassionate, and enjoyed people. Many strangers became new friends. He was a man of the sea and his life was moored to the community of New Harbor.

Ted is survived by his wife, Cathy; his daughters, Sarah, husband Tim, and grandson, Nas, of Kittery, and Emily, husband Glen, and his kids Tucker, Autumn, Paisley, and Lily, of Pittston, as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 3-5 p.m. at The Contented Sole, 32 Southside Road, New Harbor, ME 04554. All are welcome!

In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the many community organizations that Ted supported.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

