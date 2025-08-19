The Rev. Kenneth Raymond Bradsell, 77, passed at his home in Boothbay Harbor on Aug. 6, 2025.

Ken Bradsell was born in New York City on March 9, 1948 to Capt. Robert Bradsell and Doris Bradsell and raised in suburban River Edge, N.J. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Hope College and soon after met his wife of 52 years, Marcia Ann Bradsell. Ken entered New Brunswick Theological Seminary, where he earned a Master of Divinity, followed by a Sacred Master of theology, psychology, and religion from Union Theological Seminary.

Ken began his charismatic career as a preacher in parishes in New York and New Jersey. Ken’s career then evolved to leadership positions in the Reformed Church in America, including serving as director of discipleship and then as the assistant general secretary, director of operations, and executive director of benefit services.

Ken had a remarkable career in the Reformed Church. Early on he proved adept at pastoral work, counseling parishioners, and finding ways to connect with people of all walks of life, in all areas of the country. Later, as he moved into administrative and leadership roles different skill sets joined his love of challenges that would ensure the church’s integrity and durability through many transitions.

Ken had an intrepid spirit of adventure, love of the sea, and all things boats. His love of service and community was nurtured by his beloved grandmother, Lillian Pennie. And, while always happy to discuss the church’s message, it was Ken’s role as proud parent that he treasured. Ken loved his time creating family traditions and was always up for ski and snowboarding adventures, kayaking, sailing, fishing, hiking, and camping accompanied by his storytelling and natural ability to navigate seemingly precarious situations.

After retiring from the Reformed Church in America, Ken ministered for two years in Oman and then he and Marcia returned to their home on Linekin Bay in Boothbay Harbor. Ken consulted for U.S. and international nonprofits, fully renovated their last home together, and enjoyed sailing in the summer months.

After Marcia’s passing, Ken embraced a spiritual journey of reflection. Coming about to the excitement of life, he built a loving relationship with his partner, Amy Gorman.

Ken lived as he preached, modestly and with the steadfast belief that he was making the world a better place.

Ken leaves his beloved children and their families: Adam Bradsell with wife, Jenny Bierman, and grandsons, Sam and Beau, of Old Greenwich, Conn.; Mark Bradsell, of Stowe, Vt.; and Navy Cmdr. Rachel Rudrud with husband, Jason, and granddaughters, Deanna and Harper, of Alexandria, Va. He also leaves his partner, Amy Gorman, and her children, Andrew and Lina Minzner, of Newcastle; and is sorely missed by canine, Gus.

A memorial service will take place at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor in the fall of 2025; date and time is to be determined. Ken’s interment will take plan at the Marble Collegiate Church columbarium later this fall.

