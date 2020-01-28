Rev. William Luger, 92, passed away on the morning of Jan. 27, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Water of Life Lutheran Church in Newcastle. He will be laid to rest in the German Cemetery in the spring.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

