Reverend David W. Bell

David W. Bell, of Kennebunk, died Oct. 1, 2024. He was 92.

David was raised in New London, Conn., the son of Rev. Oliver Bell and his wife, Helen Caulkins. He attended New London Bulkeley High School and the University of Connecticut, where he earned a degree in agricultural economics. He later earned a master’s of divinity from Boston University and was ordained at the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church in Portland in May of 1956.

David served Methodist congregations in Maine and New Hampshire for 38 years; during retirement, he continued to fill in for ill or vacationing pastors. He was passionate about small community churches and worked hard to bring about ecumenical events where everyone from the community felt welcome.

Throughout his life, David was active with the greater Methodist community of New England, and with the Boy Scouts, having been an Eagle Scout himself, and a waterfront director for many summers. He believed that the independence gained from mastering basic outdoor skills was important for everyone – both boys and girls. He also loved to sail, and served for 10 years as treasurer of the Friendship Sloop Society.

Learning from his own life experiences, David’s ministry took special notice of single adults, whether they had been widowed, divorced, or never married.

David’s first preaching assignment in Maine, in the summer of 1956, was the Waldoboro circuit, which then included congregations in Winslow’s Mills, Waldoboro Village, West Waldoboro, and Dutch Neck. Each Sunday he preached a service in each church. David was promoted to the Friendship church in September of 1956; he married Elizabeth Terp the following spring. Their son, Andrew, was born in nearby Rockland.

David later served churches in Winthrop and Brewer, and while there the couple welcomed daughter, Deborah and son, Peter. Meanwhile, David’s parents retired to Bath, and then Round Pond, where Oliver preached at both the Brown Church and the White Church.

Despite his love for the Maine coast, David next served Methodist congregations in Rochester and Laconia/ Gilford, in New Hampshire. He and Elizabeth divorced, and David married Nancy Jane Bell. Together they served the Methodist congregation in Contoocook, and David served as Chaplain of the New Hampshire House of Representatives for four years.

Meanwhile, David and Nancy Jane began building their retirement home on Pemaquid Point. They assisted the builders by painting siding and cleaning the work space, chipping away at the project over many years. His bumper sticker during those years read: “Live Simply, So That Others May Simply Live.” Eventually, they were assigned to the Waldoboro church, and then retired to Pemaquid, where they both continued to be very active in the local community.

Planning for their final years, Nancy Jane and David moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia, to be an active part of a continuing care community, and to be closer to some of their children. When Nancy Jane died, in 2011, David returned to the Maine coast. There he partnered with Nancy Ellen Treadwell, sharing with her the final 10 years of his life.

David is survived by Nancy Treadwell; his children, Andi (Debby) Bell, of Thornton, N.H., Deborah (Peter) Fauver, of North Conway, N.H., Peter (Melina) Bell, of Lexington, Va.; his grandchildren, Sarah Fauver, of Charlotte, Vt., and Alex Fauver, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and his nephew, Richard (Lisa) Anderson, of East Walpole, Mass. He was predeceased by his sister, Catherine Bell Anderson.

Services will be held at the Church on the Cape, in Cape Porpoise, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David’s name to the Preachers’ Aid Society of New England at preachersaid.org or to the Church on the Cape at churchonthecape.org.

Both organizations work hard for people in need, and no donation is too small.

