Rhoda Jean Harvey, 59, of Waldoboro passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Rhoda was born on Jan. 1, 1965 in Rockland, being the first baby born on New Year’s Day that year. She was one of four children born to Sheldon and Minnie Harvey.

Rhoda grew up in Waldoboro where she attended local schools. There were so many things in her life that she loved and enjoyed, from her beautiful gardens to her small farm, but nothing touched her heart more than her horses. From such a young age they consumed her life from household decorations to the clothes she wore. She took pride in the ribbons she won as a young woman at the local equine events. She was the baby of the family but her presence in our lives was mighty.

Her life really started in the spring of ‘81 when she met the love of her life, Randy. Although Rhoda was her own person there was no Rhoda without Randy, they had a love so strong and a bond unbreakable. Rhoda, being diagnosed with Lupus at a young age was uncertain of her future, living every moment to the fullest, beating the odds when having her daughter, Stephanie, in the spring of ‘84. One thing she was so proud of was her sacrifice to have a baby as she was strongly advised by doctors and loved ones not to. Her “miracle baby” she would say. Although she only had one child, they had so many adopted children such as Tamiko, playing such a large part in her life.

Together they touched so many lives and were a safe haven for anyone in need. She took pride in all aspects of her life and was so proud to become a nana. Nothing excited her more than when getting to introduce them to people or when attending school events. Her boys were her world, family and friends were what made her. She was “Nan” to so many more than just her boys and “Aunt Rhoda” to the rest.

She looked forward to her yearly trips to Swan’s Island with what started with her mother, grandsons, and nieces, but later switched to ladies’ weekends with Debbie, Laura, and Cathy. Though no words can express how deeply she will be missed, we find comfort knowing she has gone home to be with those she has so truly missed.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, Randy S. Dudley; her parents, Sheldon and Minnie Ivy Harvey; her brothers, Neil S. Harvey, Wayne R. Harvey and his wife, Sheryl Ann, all of Waldoboro.

She was survived by her daughter, Stephanie Dudley and her fiance, Chad Light; her grandsons, Lance and Brady Bennett, their father, Lee Bennett, all of Waldoboro; niece, Tamiko Harvey and her husband, Timothy Dodge, their children, Shawn Day and Abbie Dodge, as well as their granddaughters, Aubri and Ari, all of Waldoboro; nephew, John A. Harvey “Bub”; son, Zackary Harvey and family, all of Swan’s Island; brother, John D. Harvey; cousin but chosen sister, Marie Stover; sister-in-law, Barbara Harvey; brother-in-law, Walter Dudley and his wife, Darlene, all of Waldoboro; chosen family, Chloe Edwards and her daughters, Alanah and Marion, all of Waldoboro. She was also survived by so many nieces, nephews that we wished we could name them all, along with many other chosen family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the West Waldoboro Community Church, at 850 Bremen Road in Waldoboro, with a private burial at a later date.

For flower donations the family is requesting that all bouquets be brought in a mason jar, the family will also provide jars to those who do not have one.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Rhoda, or to share a story or picture, please visit Rhoda’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

