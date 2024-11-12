Rhonda D. (Clifford) Mott, 62, of Damariscotta, passed away in the early morning hours of Nov. 10, 2024 in Portland, after an extended period of declining health.

She was born on July 13, 1962 in Damariscotta to Beverly Shakespeare, of Utah, and Ronald Clifford, of Massachusetts. Rhonda attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1980. After graduating, she married Gregory Pendleton and had a son, Daniel. After Greg passed, she married Donald Mott, of Millinocket, on May 6, 2006.

Rhonda grew up on the Mills Road in Newcastle, the youngest child and only girl in the neighborhood. Between her six brothers and the three Burnham boys, Rhonda was well protected, especially by Fred and Ruth Burnham who always treated her like the daughter they never had. The love they shared was mutual.

Rhonda was one of the most selfless people anyone could ever meet. She would do anything for anyone with her ever present smile on her face.

Rhonda, affectionately known as “Henry” to her brother Billy and his whole family, had a special love for her dogs, her family, and her friends. She spent many years working bingo at the American Legion Post No. 42 in Damariscotta as part of the Auxiliary. If not working, she would be playing. She and Don enjoyed going to hockey games, visiting casinos, jumping in the car for rides to visit Don’s family in Millinocket and their grandson Jace’s sports games in Massachusetts. Rhonda also visited Utah to keep in touch with family there.

Together, Rhonda and Don opened D&R Coffee Shop in Damariscotta, next to the laundromat. After that adventure, she would go on to work at local convenience stores before she started her career at Colby & Gale as the office manager, which spanned 23 years.

Rhonda was predeceased by her mother, Beverly; father, Ronnie; brothers, Roger, Gary, David, Steven, and Michael.

She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Daniel and his partner, Lisa Goss; stepdaughters, Cristal Bryant and her partner, Ronnie Poland, and Stacey Tamburro and her husband, Alex; siblings, Robert Clifford and his wife, Cindy, and Billy Clifford and his wife, Candy; grandchildren, Alanna, Joshua, Brandy, Drew, Ernest, Caleb, and Jace; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Rhonda’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Dog, P.O. Box 141, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

