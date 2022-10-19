Rhonda P. Belgard, 55, passed away peacefully at her home in Boothbay with her husband by her side Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Rhonda was born in Boothbay Harbor on May 29, 1967 to Fidele and Janet (Pinkham) Peters. Rhonda attended local schools.

Rhonda married Harold Belgard in 1999. He was the love of her life.

Rhonda loved to cook and watch cooking shows. She was a football fan, especially of the New England Patriots. She and Harold enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter and camping in the summer.

Rhonda was a sweet, honest, loving and compassionate person.

Rhonda was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Dennis Peters, David Peters, and Timmy Peters. She is survived by her husband, Harold; sister, Debra Bartley; nieces and nephews; as well as her Golden Retriever, Brady; and cats, Precious, Tiggy, and Tootie.

A public service will be held at the K.P. Hall in Boothbay following a private burial. The date for this will be announced when finalized.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

