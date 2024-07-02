Richard Allan Hoffses, 81, passed away on Jan. 3, 2024, of congestive heart failure at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He was born on Aug. 26, 1942 in York, to Ralph and Gertrude Hoffses who both predeceased him.

Following graduation from Waldoboro High School, he studied electrical engineering at the University of Maine and later studied voice at New England Conservatory.

He met his partner of 35 years, Paul Howe (who predeceased him in 2020) while both were working at the Boston Music Co. They moved from Brookline, Mass. to Waldoboro to care for Richard’s aunt, Ruby Hoffses.

Upon his return to Maine, Richard worked for Fisher Engineering.

He is survived by siblings, Norma Dodge and husband, Kenneth, Keith and partner, Diane Manteca, Russell Hoffses and wife, Sharon; many nieces and nephews; members of the Howe family; and numerous friends.

Richard enjoyed physics, geology, simulated flying, playing the piano, singing, and classical music. He was also civic minded as he was a member of the Waldoboro Communications and Technology Committee and the Sweetland Cemetery Committee. He and Paul were members of the New England Society for the Preservation of Recorded Sound.

A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Lakeside Cemetery at 4 Grove St., in Bryant Pond. The Rev. Nancy Duncan, of The Broad Bay United Church of Christ, in Waldoboro will officiate.

In the case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the Bryant Pond Historical Society building located next to the cemetery where there is also parking.

