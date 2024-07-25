Richard Allen Baker, 81, of Waldoboro, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born in Windsor on Dec. 6, 1942. He was the son of Harold and Althea Baker. He attended and graduated from Erskine Academy in China. He then served in the Army. Later, he became an HVAC technician and the proud owner of Dick’s Burner Service, in which he served the community until just a few months before he passed away.

He was a wonderful man and a proud father, grandfather, and someone that a lot of people looked up to. He was an avid lover of trains and collector of train memorabilia. He was a jokester and would always make people crack a smile. He loved to hunt, watch all types of movies, including westerns and war movies, and liked to spend time with his loved ones.

He was predeceased in death by his parents; his brother, Harold Jr.; his two sisters, Mary and Judith; his son, Craig Allen Baker; and his stepson, Raymond P. Eastman Jr.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Liz Baker; his daughter, Cheryl Baker; and his granddaughter, Taylor Conway. His stepdaughter, Terry Eastman; his stepdaughter, Dawn Tozier and her husband, Joel, and their children, Christy and Kyle, Audrey Soule; and granddaughters Kelly and April Geyer and husband, Freeman, and their children, Dylan and Joel; and many nephews and nieces and cousins; and many other close friends, customers, and other loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cheryl Baker to help with funeral expenses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

