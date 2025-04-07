Richard Beal, age 86, of Whitefield, died at home after a long illness, surrounded by his wife and three dogs. Born in Bath on Dec. 16, 1938, he was the son of Claud and Violet Beal.

Dick grew up on a dairy farm in Woolwich. He worked at Bath Iron Works and later became a floral designer, a carpenter, a furniture maker, and a builder. While living on Vinalhaven, he started his own company that he named End of the Trail Construction.

In his retirement, he became a gentleman farmer, rescuing horses and raising sheep and alpacas. His service to the community included scoutmaster for a troop in Bath and significant contributions to the Damariscotta Newcastle Lions Club, where he was named Lion of the Year.

He enjoyed country fairs, vacationing in his motor home and going on cruises in the Caribbean. His hobbies included collecting horse drawn carriages and sleighs, going to antique car shows, and tinkering with his large collection of model trains and villages that occupied the entire basement of his home in Woolwich.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Debra Delano; sisters, Beatrice Hupp, Muriel Madden, and Shirley Carlton; and his first wife, and mother of his children, June Bartz.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Drucilla Day Beal; daughters, Christine Johnston and husband, Peter, Sally Lester and husband, Randy, and Vicky Hawkes and husband, Ken; stepchildren, Kristen Cowing and husband, Tim, and Nathan Jones and wife, Alice; brother, David Beal and wife, Ellen; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Dick will be celebrated privately and will be laid to rest in the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011 (midcoasthumane.org).

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

