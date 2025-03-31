Richard C. Forrest, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 26, 2025. His life was a testament to hard work, dedication, and a deep commitment to his family, friends, and the community projects he believed in.

Born in Fitchburg, Mass., in 1940, Richard was a proud graduate of Maine Maritime Academy. His career as a merchant marine and engineer was distinguished by his service aboard the SS Savannah, the world’s first nuclear-powered merchant ship, as part of the Atoms for Peace program. He later worked as an engineer at Maine Yankee Nuclear Power Plant, where his expertise and dedication earned him the respect of all who worked alongside him. Throughout his career, Richard contributed to numerous engineering and community projects, always giving his best to both his work and the people around him.

A resident of Wiscasset for many years, Richard’s life was shaped by his love for the sea and his devotion to his family. He was a loving husband to his wife, Virginia, and together they raised two children, John and Jen. Richard’s love extended to his grandchildren, Rachel and Kristen, and his great-grandson, James, who brought him immense joy.

In his later years, Richard found great fulfillment in two particular endeavors: his dedication to the Virginia Project Maine’s First Ship, a community-driven initiative, and his work as an engineer at the Boothbay Railway Village. He took great pride in these projects, knowing that his contributions would leave a lasting impact on his community and future generations.

Beyond his professional achievements, Richard was a generous and thoughtful man who believed in giving back. His contributions to local causes, including over 20 years of service on the local shellfish and waterfront committees, as well as his love of the outdoors and vintage cars, made him a well-respected figure in Wiscasset. Whether volunteering his time or helping friends and family, Richard’s sense of humor and kindness touched all who knew him.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia; son, John and his partner, Aaron Holsberg; daughter, Jen; grandchildren, Rachel and Kristen; and great-grandson, James. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Stark and her husband, James Stark; and their children, Amanda and Matthew; as well as Rachel’s husband, Jason Kichline; and Kristen’s partner, Logan Parks. Additionally, he leaves behind numerous other family members and friends who will forever cherish his memory.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Richard’s memory to one of the following: the Boothbay Railway Village Museum, the Virginia Project, the Maine Maritime Academy Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

