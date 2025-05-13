Richard C. Thompson, 86, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 10, 2025 at Glenridge Nursing Home in Augusta.

Richard was born on Nov. 26, 1938, in Astoria, Ore., to Philip and Signe Thompson. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Diane Scott and Lynne Bachler. His brother, Philip Thompson, still resides in Warrenton, Ore.

After graduating from Astoria High School in 1955, Richard joined the Army Reserves and then spent four years stationed in Germany with the U.S. Air Force. He later earned an associate degree in business from Bellevue Community College in 1969.

Richard eventually made his way to Bellevue, Wash., where he met Jeanne, his wife of 59 years. They settled in Kirkland, Wash., and spent over four decades there before retiring to Newcastle in 2011. He enjoyed animals, babies, reading, and was quite skilled in home improvement projects.

He leaves behind Jeanne; their daughter, Julie Metteer; sons, Russ and Shane Thompson; four grandchildren, Naomi, Miriam, Nathan, and Olivia Thompson; and two great-grandchildren, Malachi and Selah McDonald.

Per Richard’s wishes, no formal services will be held. If you’d like to honor his memory, donations can be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

