Richard Coutts McIntire Sr., known to many as “Dick,” died peacefully at his beloved camp in Pemaquid on Nov. 12, 2025 surrounded by his family.

Born in Keene, N.H. on Nov. 9, 1944 to Percy Clarence and Edith Coutts McIntire, Dick grew up in Marlborough, N.H., where he spent his childhood playing sports, exploring with friends, and mowing lawns. At age 13, he began working for a local farmer, learning to care for livestock and discovering a lifelong passion for the art of maple syrup making. He developed friendships in those early years that he cherished and held onto throughout his life.

Dick attended the University of New Hampshire, where he rekindled a relationship with his childhood neighbor, Juliene. They later married and shared 53 love-filled years, having three children and many adventures. After graduation, Dick began his career with Agway in Nottingham, N.H., and later joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he remained until his retirement. His work eventually brought him to Amherst, Mass., and later allowed him to fulfill a long-held dream of purchasing his own camp in Pemaquid.

Over the years, Dick enjoyed many hobbies: fishing, clamming, gardening, making maple syrup, and chatting with anyone who happened to wander onto his Pemaquid porch. He was known for his generosity and his eagerness to help others. In Amherst, he gathered local fruits and vegetables to share with family and friends; in Maine, he gathered lobsters and crabs from local fishermen friends and dug clams to share with visitors. He always kept maple syrup and smoked seafood on hand for friends and carried maple candies to thank doctors, nurses, and anyone who crossed his path.

Dick touched countless lives. He checked in on neighbors, delivered meals to those in need, and never met a stranger. He had a special way with children and dogs, always stopping to greet both. Most of all, he treasured time with his children and grandchildren, patiently teaching them to fish, row, drive his boat, and master the craft of syrup making. He will be deeply missed.

Dick was predeceased by his wife, Juliene Croteau McIntire. He is survived by his children and their families: Melissa Telega; Jennifer McIntire and Gregory Gottschalk; and Richard McIntire Jr. and Sharon McIntire. He also leaves his grandchildren, Rebecca Telega and Rob Dardis, Ashley McIntire and Jacob Gardner Sr., Timothy Telega, Alison and Tyler Percival, Trey McIntire, Zoe Gottschalk, Tia Gottschalk, and Clem Gottschalk; great-grandchildren, Colton Percival and Jacob Gardner Jr.; his brothers and spouses, Donald and Dyla McIntire and Jonathon and Charlene McIntire; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst, Mass. with a reception following at The Hanger in Amherst. A celebration of Dick’s life will be held next summer in Maine, with details to follow in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bristol First Responders, 104 South Side Road, New Harbor, ME 04554, who provided compassionate care and transport for Dick, allowing him to remain in Maine until the end of this season.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

