Richard D. Hayes, age 77, of Jefferson, died Monday, March 18, 2024 at the Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth following a long illness. Richard was born in Gardiner. He is a son of the late David J. and Celia (Jones) Hayes.

Dick grew up on the family farm on the Mountain Road in Jefferson. He loved to play baseball and claims he learned to count and add by playing cribbage! Dick attended Erskine Academy and graduated in 1964.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Army. He attended White Sands Missile School and was deployed to Korea during the Vietnam War.

Subsequently, he was employed by Central Maine Power Co. for over 43 years, retiring in 2011. He held many different positions. He read meters, worked at Mason Station in Wiscasset, and repaired transformers and substations, amongst other duties.

Dick was an avid deer hunter, checkers player, motorcycle enthusiast, martial artist, and was an Amway distributor for many years. He also enjoyed watching stock car racing and helping out his nephew, Ryan, who raced at Wiscasset Speedway.

Richard is survived by his ex-wife and good friend, Tina Hayes, of Jefferson; his son, Robert Jones and longtime partner, June, of West Gardiner; two daughters, Debra Peacock and Joanne Parkin and her husband, Jay, all of West Gardiner; two brothers, Robert Jones and his wife, Donna, and Randall Hayes and his wife, Margo, all of Jefferson; and a sister, Ramona Leeman, of Jefferson. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His family was all very dear to him.

Relatives and friends may visit on Tuesday, March 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Road, Route 32, Windsor, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in Shephard Cemetery, Route 32, Jefferson.

Memorial donations can be made to Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry, c/o St. Giles Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road, Jefferson, ME 04348, or Inn Along the Way, 741 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared at plummerfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

