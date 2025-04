A committal service with military honors will be held for Richard D. Levensaler Sr., who passed away on March 30, 2025, at Brookland Cemetery on Route 220 South in Waldoboro on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 1 p.m.

For a full obituary, visit Richard’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

