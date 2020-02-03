Richard D. McArdle (a.k.a. Uncle Richie) of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2020 from complications of Diabetes.

He was born Aug. 19, 1941, in Bloomfield, N.J. to Alice (Bryan) McArdle and Joseph A. McArdle. After high school he moved out west. In the early 1970s, he joined the Navy. After his two years in the Navy, he traveled out west for a number of years. In the late 1980s he settled back in New Jersey, and worked as a meat cutter in a few local grocery chains. In the early 1990s he met and married his wife Joan.

He and Joan enjoyed many vacations in New England, where they would rent a cabin on a lake for a few weeks. He loved reading, cooking, and fishing. After the death of his wife in 2014, he came to Maine to visit family, loved it, bought a home, and moved up lock stock and barrel. He enjoyed the outdoors and could often be seen sitting out on his porch having a smoke, watching the wildlife in his yard, and the birds at his feeders. He liked eating out and was a frequent breakfast customer at Deb’s Diner in Bristol. He enjoyed talking to people and delighted in spinning stories about all sorts of mysterious adventures he had been on throughout his lifetime.

He is predeceased by his wife; parents; and siblings.

He is survived by his niece, Kim McArdle Harrington and husband Donald Harrington of Bristol; as well as many nieces and nephews in New Jersey, Nevada, Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and California. He will be missed and fondly remembered by many for the special ‘character’ that he was.

There will be no services at this time.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

