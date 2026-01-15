Richard D. Mogel, widower of Carol (Hood) and Shirley (Sedler), passed away at his home on Jan. 13, 2026.

Born in Pottstown, Pa. on Nov. 14, 1935, he was the son of the late Paul and Lucile (Knipe) Mogel.

Richard grew up in Pottstown and attended the Pottstown schools through ninth grade before entering The Hill School from which he graduated in 1953. While at The Hill School, he was a member of the baseball team. Upon his high school graduation, Richard enrolled at Lehigh University where he graduated in 1958 with a BS in business administration while also studying chemical engineering. While at Lehigh, he was a member of Chi Phi fraternity. He later attended Boston College to study for an MBA.

After his graduation from Lehigh, he spent four years in the U.S. Army where he served as a special agent for the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corps from 1958 to 1962, which earned him an invitation to work for the FBI, a career choice he did not pursue. He was more of a numbers guy.

During his lifetime, Richard was employed at Honeywell, Sylvania, William Underwood Co. as the manager of the International Accounting Department. This job afforded him the opportunity to travel the world, while also acting as tax manager. His last position was with Christian Book Distributors as the controller from which he ultimately retired in 1997. During his employment at Christian Book Distributors, he was proud of organizing and carrying out a program to send free Bibles to a Christian school in Ghana, and he was invited to attend the dedication ceremony in Ghana, which he felt was quite an honor.

During his lifetime, he resided in Pottstown, Pa.; Quincy, Cambridge, and Swampscott, Mass.; and Thomaston and Waldoboro. He was a member of the Waldoboro Word of Life Church, where he served as treasurer for many years.

He is survived by his niece, Linda Price (Bill); his nephew, Bob Davidheiser (Karen); great nephews and nieces, Dan Price, Austin (Amy), Kate, Morgan (Alyssa), Martin (Ashley), and Brian Davidheiser (Rachel), and Michelle (Bill) Neitz. There are also great-great nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents and late wives, Richard was predeceased by his sister, Sarah Davidheiser; his brother-in-law, Ray Davidheiser; a nephew, Bill Davidheiser; and his furry friends, rescue dogs, Jack and Rudy.

There will be no local services. Burial will be in Limerick, Pa. at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence with the Mogel family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

