Richard Day Levensaler Sr., 89, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at his home on March 30, 2025, with loving family by his side. He was born on Oct. 7, 1935 in Suffield, Conn., to Bryant and Dorothy (Davis) Levensaler.

Richard graduated from Waldoboro High School and then volunteered to serve his country in the Marine Corp. from 1953-1956 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

In 1958, Richard married his wife Diana and remained a lifetime Waldoboro resident. He worked for 30-plus years and retired from Sylvania. Along with his full-time job, he was also a lobsterman and clam digger.

Richard was an avid hunter, often saying “the deer didn’t stand a chance.” He also enjoyed fishing, trapping, and in earlier years was very involved in Beagle Field Trials where he received several ribbons and awards.

He loved sports, basketball, football, and baseball. In earlier years he was very involved with the Waldoboro Little League where he coached the Bears team. He also coached an All-Star team with Roy Winchenbach and brought home the Maine Championship in 1964.

Richard is predeceased by his wife, Diana Levensaler; brother, Kenneth Levensaler; brother, Gary Levensaler; and son-in-law, Dwayne Severson.

He is survived by son, Richard “Dickie” Levensaler Jr. and his wife, Debra, of Nobleboro; son, Dana Levensaler and wife, Julia, of Waldoboro; daughter, Andrea Severson, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Darcy Appleton and husband, Bryan, of Pennsylvania, Richie Levensaler, of Nobleboro, Kelsi Fitzpatrick and husband, Ryan, of Vassalboro, Kristi Severson and her significant other, Joe Gagne, of Oakland; great-grandchildren, Jozie Levensaler, Finnley Appleton, Mia Appleton, Skylar Appleton, Ellie Appleton, Brady Appleton, and Ayla Fitzpatrick; companion, Bell; sister, Cynthia Laine, of Jefferson; and brother, Dwight Levensaler, of Southington, Conn.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 1 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A burial with full military honors will be held in Brookland Cemetery, Friendship Road in Waldoboro on May 10, 2025, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Levensaler family, visit Richard’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

