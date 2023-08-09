Richard “Dick” F. Smith, 80, of Damariscotta, passed away on July 22, 2023, at Maine General in Augusta after a brief illness.

Richard was born on Jan. 27, 1943, to Goldie, and was later adopted by William Smith. Dick graduated from Hartford Key High School in Connecticut. He went to the Culinary Institute of America in New Haven, Conn., and was a chef his entire life.

He married Dorothy in 1980 and they spent some of their life in Vermont and many years in Damariscotta.

Richard is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy, of Round Pond; son, Mark Smith and wife, Suzanne, of Vermont; his daughter, Kim Poirier and husband, Michael, of New Hampshire; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was a wonderful cook and his wife’s family always enjoyed going to their home for a meal that he prepared. Richard collected stamps and coins throughout his life. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years, but turned his rifle in for a camera. Some of his other favorite pastimes were taking pictures and gardening.

A graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Annex 2, in Damariscotta on Aug. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine in Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

