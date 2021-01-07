Richard “Dick” Jackson Ball, aged 82, of Chelsea, died at his home Dec. 28, 2020 of complications from COPD.

He was born at home in Nobleboro on May 18, 1938, the son of Joseph Edward Ball and Mellicent (Jones) Ball.

He lived in Chelsea for the last 50 years. He graduated from Morse High School in 1956 and later was drafted into the military and served for a short time in Germany. When he returned from service he worked as a machinist for many years. After the local shop closed down, he began to repair vehicles of all sorts from home. Well loved, he had many friends and a large family, always there to help out or lend an ear. A lover of stories from days past and subject of several stories himself, he will be remembered by many for years to come.

He is survived by his son, Anthony and his wife Julie; twin grandsons, Ian and Alex; granddaughter, Delaney; and siblings, Joseph Ball of Round Pond, Joyce Brown of Nobleboro, Norma Ball of Damariscotta, Mike Ball of Nobleboro, and Eola Ann Ball of Rockland.

No funeral service currently planned, though a celebration of life will be held at a future date when social distancing has been relaxed.

Special thanks to David and Joan Taczli, and Dean and Trish Pushard for the support they provided these past years.

In lieu of flowers, please take someone aside and tell them your favorite Dick Ball story, maybe over an Old Milwaukee.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

