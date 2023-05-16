Richard “Dickie” Edward Leeman Jr., 61, of Middle Road in Boothbay Harbor, passed peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Boothbay Harbor on Sept. 5, 1961, a son of Richard Edward Leeman Sr. and Rebecca L. (Barter).

He attended local schools. Dick was a self-employed carpenter, a dooryard mechanic, and a shellfish harvester. He could grow anything he touched.

He is survived by his life partner, Teresa A. Townsend, of Boothbay Harbor; one son, Colter Leeman and his wife, Shannon, of Boothbay; one daughter, Tuesday Dorr, of Portland, Ore.; two brothers, Dusty, of Boothbay and Leslie, of Lewiston; one sister, Caprice, of Boothbay; one grandson, Finn Leeman; his best friends, Steve G. and Frank M.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Robert E. and Rebecca E. Townsend; and one brother, Fabian Stoddard.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home at 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

