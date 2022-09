Richard Driscoll Ronan, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus with his family by his side.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle with a burial at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery to follow. Father Patrick Agbodi will officiate the service. A full obituary will be published at a later time.

