Richard E. York July 11, 1948 - July 5, 2021

On the morning of July 5, 2021, Richard E. York passed away at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus with his sister, JoAnn Seavey and her husband, Gary, along with his dear friends Brian Cookson, Cindy Landry, and James Hall by his side.

He was born on July 11, 1948 in Damariscotta to Eleanor (Irving) and Edward York. He attended Castner School and Lincoln Academy.

“Dick” was well-known as the tire guy. He worked at Yudy’s and Palino Tire for 27 years. He was a dog lover, avid Red Sox fan, and loved his Western shows.

Dick was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Phillip York.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date and time to be determined.

Donations in Dick’s memory may be made to Midcoast Humane, Edgecomb Campus, Animal Care Facility, 27 Atlantic Highway, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

