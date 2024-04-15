Richard Hatch passed away at the Togus Springs Hospice Facility in Augusta on March 15, 2024, where he received excellent care. He was born at Miles Memorial Hospital, now LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus, to David and Elaine Hatch.

Richard graduated from Lincoln Academy, class of 1966, then he joined the Air Force. After leaving the military he went to live in Vermont and worked in carpentry. He loved to cycle and would ride from Vermont to Maine, and he also rode around France for awhile.

As some of you may know, he loved to talk politics. He moved back to Maine and built his house in Nobleboro. Then he bought the old Nobleboro Grange Hall and refurbished the upstairs and designed a small living space downstairs for himself.

Richard leaves a son, Gus; sister, Susan; sister, Rebecca; and brother, Mark; along with our only aunt and uncle, Pat and Bill Benner, of Bristol. Also many cousins and nieces and nephews.

Richard donated his body to the University of Vermont for research. No burial requested.

For those who wish, a donation can be made to the ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter, The Concord Center, 10 Perry St., Suite 438, Concord, NH 03301.

We will miss him.

