Richard Ernest Delano, 83, of Woolwich, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Bella Point in Freeport.

He was born in Phippsburg on Oct. 19, 1940, a son of Arthur Delano and Ernestine Spinney. In 1959 he graduated from Morse High School and entered the United States Navy. He graduated from the University of Maine in Farmington and on Aug. 24, 1963, he married Marilyn Ray. He was employed at the Topsham school system for 40-plus years. After retiring he became a substitute teacher in Bath and Topsham. He was also employed at the Taste of Maine for many summers and at the Musical Wonder House in Wiscasset.

He attended Christian Science Church in Bath.

He enjoyed the theatre.

He is survived by two sons, Mike Delano, of Woolwich, and Devon Delano and his wife, Debbie, of Sabattus; one daughter-in-law, Stacey Crinion, of Brunswick; one brother, Clint Delano and his wife, Diane, of West Bath; two sisters, Joyce Clifford and Holly Mumm, both of Texas; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Hawkes, Jessalyn Bradberry, Kyle Delano, Grace Delano, Kaiden Delano; one great-grandson, Benson Zwaan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Edward Little and Neal Robershaw; and one sister, Nona Carty.

A celebration of life will be held Aug. 23, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Bath Legion at noon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

