Richard F. Eason, of Ocala, Fla. and Nobleboro, formerly of Malden, Mass., died May 30, 2025. Born in Woburn, Mass. 74 years ago, Richard passed away suddenly at his very favorite place.

Married for many years to the late Susan C. Eason (Caffrey). Proud father of Danielle Eason, of Bristol, Pa., and Christianne Eason and her husband, Robert Scholtz, of Vernon, Conn. He was the grandfather of Avery Scholtz, who brought him great joy. Brother of Barbara Sartori and her husband, John, of Revere, Mass.; and the late Robert Eason, Paul Eason, and William Eason. He was the brother-in-law of Sharon and the late Paul Stratford, of Billerica, Mass., Jo-Ellen and her husband, Tom McGinnity, of Arlington, Mass., and John and his wife, Janet Caffrey, of Las Vegas, Nev. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews and the “Mixed Nuts” of Camp Makaria.

For more than 40 years, Richard and his family summered in Maine on Damariscotta Lake, where he would fish, build fires, light sparklers, clean the beach, install the docks, trim the trees, take all the kiddos out tubing, and on more than one occasion, rescue Barbies that floated away on the lake. He was an avid reader, lover of history, and a puzzle aficionado. He spent most of his summer days tending to his garden and sharing the harvest with his camp crew.

While wintering in Florida he enjoyed playing golf and had just made a hole-in-one earlier in the month, which he bragged about to anyone who would listen. He lost his wife 10 years ago but still bought himself a cupcake (her favorite) every year on her birthday, took pictures of black-eyed Susans whenever he saw them, and wore her engagement ring on a necklace for special occasions. Despite being a bit of a curmudgeon, he would do anything for his daughters. Though she only knew him briefly, his granddaughter Avery will grow up knowing how much he loved her.

A time of visitation will be held at noon on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, at 66 Concord Road in Billerica, Mass. A burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody will immediately follow.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or memory with the Eason family, visit Richard’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

