Richard “Dick” F. Phillips, 81, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023.

Dick was born on July 17, 1941, to Frank Phillips and Hope Hammond, in Warwick, R.I. Dick grew up in Rhode Island where he attended local schools and the University of Rhode Island. On July 4, 1966, Dick married Joan D. Plourde. They had 53 years of marriage until Joan’s passing in 2020.

Dick began working for New England Milk Producers in 1964 as a field representative. He covered Southern New England, Maine, and Eastern New York. In 1977 he moved to Maine working as a regional hauling coordinator and field supervisor. He maintained his position as field supervisor until his retirement in 2003. Dick loved his work and said, “It was never a job, it was a way of life and a pleasant one.” Dick was highly respected by his co-workers and dairy farmers he worked with over the years. Dick was “old school” and very organized, reliable, and trustworthy.

Dick loved being outside on his tractor. He enjoyed family trips to Rangeley. He enjoyed raising cattle and showing them at several Maine fairs. Although not a fan of horses, he loved Ollie, his daughter’s beloved horse.

Dick was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Joan D. Phillips.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Deborah Murray; son, David Phillips; grandchildren, Zachary Durkee and wife, Pam, of Massachusetts, John John Murray, of Waldoboro; great-grandchildren, Fallon and Jake Durkee, of Massachusetts, and Garrett and Amaya Murray, of Waldoboro.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. as Hall Funeral Home at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Orff’s Corner Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

