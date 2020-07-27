Advanced Search
Richard H. Poland Sr. Service Announcement

at

A graveside service for Richard H. Poland Sr., who passed away on the morning of March 30, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, August 4 at the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bristol First Responders, 104 South Side Road, New Harbor, ME 04554; or CLC Ambulance, PO Box 373, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

