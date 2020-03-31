Richard H. Poland Sr., 85, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of March 30, 2020 at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born in Round Pond on March 11, 1935, he was the son of Frank and Marjorie Poland.

He graduated from Bristol High School in 1953, and enlisted in the U.S. Army as part of the Army’s ASA from 1955-1958. After returning home, he married Diane Hilt of Union on April 18, 1959. They resided in Bristol with their four children.

He worked as a part-time lobsterman in the early 60s to the mid 70s, while also working at GTE Sylvania, where he worked for 40 years as a machinist before his retirement.

He was a member of the American Legion, the Odd Fellows and Encampment. He enjoyed playing cribbage, pinochle, poker, fishing, lobstering, gardening, and feeding the birds.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Edward; and two sisters, Marie and Marion.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane; son, Richard H. Poland Jr. and his wife Kristine; son, Peter Poland and his wife Debbie; daughter, Lisa Robbins and her husband Chuck; daughter, Heidi Kelsey and her husband Paul; sister, Kathleen Kearney; brothers, James Poland and his wife Maxine, and Jon Poland Sr. and his companion Bonita; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Nicole, Andrew, Mat, Sarah, Chris, Lucas, Emily, and Brandon; and six great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Zach, Ashlynn, Samantha, Izzy, and Kylie.

In light of the current limitations on gatherings, a memorial of his life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bristol First Responders, 104 South Side Road, New Harbor, ME 04554; or CLC Ambulance, PO Box 373, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

