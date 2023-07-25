Richard House

Richard “Dick” House, 84, sadly passed away on June 23 in San Diego, Calif. after a tough battle with pneumonia. Born in 1939, Richard was raised in South Bristol and was the youngest of five siblings.

After attending Gorham State Teachers College, now the University of Southern Maine, Dick enlisted in the United States Air Force. While stationed at McCord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Wash., he marched in the opening day parade of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair — a highlight of his military career.

Always a people-person who loved striking up conversations with strangers, Dick naturally carved out a post-military career for himself in retail and sales. His job with Renys brought him to Pittsfield to open a new store location. It was in Pittsfield that he met Maxine “Mickie,” his wife of 43 years. They married in 1970 and in 1971, Mickie gave birth to their only child, Sally. In 1975, they moved to Bellingham, Mass. where Dick began his sales career in commercial and residential fencing. A social couple, they loved to play cards and travel with friends. After they both retired, Dick and Mickie moved to Oceanside, Calif. to be closer to their daughter.

Dick was an avid sports fan and played basketball and softball through school until the age of 35 and won many tournament trophies. On his wedding day, Dick hopped down the aisle on crutches with a broken ankle from a softball injury! Dick remained loyal to all the Boston sports teams, especially the New England Patriots, and earned the nickname “Mr. Boston” from some of his California friends.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Sally, of San Diego, Calif.; his sister, Frances, of Waldoboro; and several nieces and nephews, whom he adored.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue in Pittsfield.

