Richard Hunter Gray Jr., aged 66, of Windsor, passed away on July 10, 2024 unexpectedly, of natural causes. He was born April 21, 1958, a son of Laura M. (Fowle) and Richard H. Gray Sr.

Rick grew up in Windsor, and was a 1976 graduate of Erskine Academy. Following high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Orono. His education served him well and he became employed at Central Maine Power Company as an electrical engineer, where he remained a dedicated employee for 42 years.

On Oct. 25, 1980, he married Deborah A. Biggs, and the two eventually settled in Windsor and raised four sons. Rick was a dedicated member of the Windsor community and served as a town selectman for 15 years and held positions on the budget and cemetery committee. For over 20 years, Rick was the Director of Parking at the Windsor Fair, where he was well known for his bright attire, hats, and Crocs shoes.

With an unfailing faith in God, Rick was baptized in 1994 and was a cherished member of the North Windsor Baptist Church, where he served the church in various capacities including deacon, choir member, Sunday school teacher, and VBS leader.

Of all of Rick’s leadership roles, he was most passionate about his involvement with Windsor Boy Scout Troop 609, where he led the troop in a variety of capacities including being a Scoutmaster. He was active in the Boy Scouts for 55 years. He was extremely proud of all of the scouts that he worked with, especially his four sons who joined him in earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Rick embodied the Boy Scout slogan, “Do a good turn daily.”

Rick will be remembered for his dedication to his community, his problem solving abilities, and his love and devotion for his family.

He was predeceased by his father, Richard H. Gray Sr.

Rick is lovingly survived by his wife, Deborah Gray; his mother, Laura Gray; his sons: Zachary Gray and his wife, Rebecca, Mackenzie Gray, Benjamin Gray and his wife, Brooke, and Spencer Gray; grandchildren: Zoey, Alexander, Isabella, and Emmalyn Gray, and Victoria and Spencer Healey; a brother, Timothy Gray and his wife, Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews.

A period of visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Windsor. There will be a reception at 12:30 p.m. at the Windsor Fair Commercial/Exhibition building (near Gate #2) 82 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363. The family welcomes you to attend any or all of these planned events.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rick’s name may be made to: North Windsor Baptist Church, 955 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363. Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared by visiting plummerfh.com.

