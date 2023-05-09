Richard J. Moran, 88, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023, at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

Richard grew up in Shirley Mills and attended local schools. After high school, Richard joined the U.S. Navy. He served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. One of his fondest memories was being the captain of a Navy tugboat in Newport, R.I. Richard served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and retired in 1972 as an E-7, chief boatswain.

After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he attended college at the University Maine at Augusta where he received an associate’s degree in criminal justice. After college he went to work at the Maine State Prison, in Thomaston, as a prison guard. He retired from the prison in 1988.

Richard took care of his wife, Anna, for many years before her passing in 2016. Richard loved to hunt, fish, and work in the woods, where he milled his own wood. He always wanted to be outdoors. Richard was a stoic man with a commanding presence. He loved all his grandchildren and would often take all of them at the same time.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Anna Luella Moran; son, Daniel Moran; brothers, Donald Carr, Frank and John Lavigne; and a newborn son, who passed away in 1962.

Richard is survived by son, Richard D. Moran, of Waldoboro; daughter, Cindy Merrill and husband, Doug, of Ellsworth; sisters, Joan Strout, of Farmington and Betty Bradford and husband, Ralph, of Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren, Amanda Lewis, of Trevett, Laura Thompson, of Jefferson, James Merrill, of Ellsworth, Jeffrey Moran, of Waldoboro, Benjamin Merrill, of Hancock, Michelle Corbin, of Nobleboro, Kristy Simmons, of Warren, Patricia Macko, of Pittsfield, Abigail Nason, of Hancock, Stephanie Balboni, of Grafton, Mass., Sarah Merrill, of Ellsworth, and Thomas Merrill, of Ellsworth; along with several great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Richard’s life with Navy military honors will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery on Mount Vernon Road in Augusta on June 15 at 1 p.m.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle or share a story or picture, please visit Richard’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

