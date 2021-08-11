Richard James Stebbins, 93, passed away peacefully at his summer cottage in Chamberlain on the morning of Aug. 8, 2021.

Dick was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He is survived by the love of his life, Sally; their children, Lynn (Dooie), Jim (Kay), Debbie (Gary); and their 11 wonderful grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Dick was one of five children born to Lyle and Rena Stebbins in Mishawaka, Ind. He graduated from Mishawaka High School and then served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He went on to earn his doctorate degree from Indiana University, and taught at both Georgia Southern College and Indiana State University. Upon his retirement in 1988, Dick and Sally spent time traveling and enjoyed summers in Chamberlain.

He was adored by his family and friends, and he will be dearly missed.

A private family service will be held in New Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a humane society, where Dick and Sally adopted their beloved furry friends.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

