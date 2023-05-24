Richard John Bush passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence in South River. He was 85 years old.

Dick was born in New Brunswick, N.J. on June 21, 1937, to John and Irene (née Harsanyi) Bush. Dick grew up on Guilden Street in New Brunswick and attended New Brunswick High School and Rutgers University. Dick graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the Rutgers School of Agriculture and as a member of the Rutgers Army ROTC program.

Dick was a U.S. Army veteran, graduating from U.S. Army Basic Training at Fort Dix, N.J., Rutgers Army ROTC, and the U.S. Army Armor School at Fort Knox, Ky. Dick served the U.S. Army active service and the N.J. Army National Guard from 1960 to 1964. During his U.S. Army service he married his beloved wife Lynn (née Bee) Bush on Aug. 19, 1961. Dick was extremely proud stating he made two vows in his lifetime: one to the U.S. Army and the second to his dearly loved, Lynnie.

Prior to retiring on June 1, 2000, Dick spent his 37-year career as a certified landscape architect for the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Prior to and following his retirement, Dick and Lynn started their traveling adventures. They enjoyed travels to Germany, Austria, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Bermuda, Canada, and Alaska before spending their summers at their loved cabin on Damariscotta Lake in Jefferson.

In his leisure time, Dick loved spending time in his gardens, tending to his personally constructed koi pond and finch aviary, building model ships, having fun with his Lionel trains, meeting with friends in fellowship, and walking the family dogs Bramble, Bandit, Corkey, Emma, Abbey, and Tess.

He is predeceased by his dear parents, John and Irene Bush; and his younger brother, Leslie.

Dick’s family was always first and foremost in his heart and mind. Family always came first, along with so much love and laughter. Surviving are his cherished wife of 61 years, Lynn (née Bee) Bush; his treasured daughter, Jennifer Lynn Bush-Hensley, of South River; his much-loved sons, Jeffrey Richard Bush and his wife, Denise, of Old Bridge, Jason Hunter Bush and his wife, Renae, of South River; and his four adored grandchildren, Cpl. William Richard Jacob Hensley “Jake” and his wife, Emily, of Severna Park, Md., Miss Kaylie Bush, Miss Morgan Bush, and Miss Gracie Bush.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road in East Brunswick.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 26, at the funeral home, followed by an 11 a.m. church service at Trinity Presbyterian Church in East Brunswick. For directions, please visit brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Dick who was a donor to the following charities: Alzheimer’s Association, Wounded Warrior Project, Nationwide Children’s, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospitals, American Heart Association, and the American Cancer Society.

