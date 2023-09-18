Richard L. Rawley Sr., 84, passed away comforted by his daughter, Cindy, and son-in-law, Chuck, on Sept. 7, 2023, at Glenridge Long Term Care in Augusta after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Richard was born Oct. 21, 1938, to Alfred and Frances (Berry) Rawley in St. George.

On Nov. 25, 1960, Richard married the love of his life Constance “Connie” Heyer and they made their home in Waldoboro where they raised their two children, Cynthia “Cindy” and Richard Jr. “Rick.”

Richard was a hard worker and always made sure his family was well provided for. There was nothing he couldn’t fix!

He worked at the button factory in Waldoboro for several years then moved on to the shipyard in Rockland where he became an electrician. Richard retired from Bath Iron Works as an electrician in 2000.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Connie, in 2017. He was also predeceased by his parents; and stepmother, Dorothy Sears; and sisters, Virginia, Florence, and Dorothy; brothers Alfred Jr., Raymond, and Ivan; and all of their spouses.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Cindy Reppucci and her husband, Chuck, of Windsor; son, Rick and his wife, Haydee, of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Christina Reppucci and her fiance, Justin Trombley, of Walpole, Mass., Charles Reppucci Jr. and his wife, Julia, of Mechanicsville, Md., and Sara Rawley, and Richard Rawley III, of Frederick, Md.; and great-grandchildren, Oliver Reppucci and Hope Reppucci, of Mechanicsville, Md.; his brother, David and his wife, Marie, of Waldoboro; and his brother-in-law, Conrad Heyer and his wife, Cathy, of Rockport; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Per Richard’s request there will be a private graveside service.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Richard, or to share a story or picture, please visit his book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

