Surrounded by family who will dearly miss him, Richard Lee Rotnem passed away on March 1, 2025.

Born in NYC in 1941, Richard was the son of Alma (Martin) and Ralph A. Rotnem. The family moved to New Jersey in 1950 and Richard attended Princeton Country Day School and The Lawrenceville School. After Lawrenceville, Richard attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in economics in 1964. A lifelong sportsman, at Lawrenceville Richard played football, lacrosse, and ice hockey, and continued playing football and ice hockey at Cornell.

After graduation, while still serving with a New York U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Unit, Richard started his banking and financial planning career with the First National City Bank in New York. In 1969 he signed on as a trainee with Harris-Upham Investments, and 45 years and several company mergers later, Richard retired from Morgan Stanley’s Boston office in 2014.

In the 1980s, Richard coached youth hockey and served as a member of the Library Board of Trustees in Weston, Mass. He later played in Boston’s Senior Men’s Recreational Hockey League, traveling with them to Poland and across the U.S. He also pursued an active sea kayaking, open ocean racing career, enduring the Blackburn Challenge three times. As president of the Boston Sea Kayaking Club, he led many recreational kayaking trips, especially trips to Maine.

In retirement Richard moved full time to his home in Harpswell. There he obtained his Registered Maine Guide License and then spent six years working for L.L. Bean as a kayak instructor. He retired full time in 2009.

Richard will be especially missed by Mary E. Kelleher, his partner since 2010; and his four beloved children: daughter, Jennifer B. Rotnem with her husband, Mark Reiser, and their daughters, Morgen and Isabella Reiser; daughter, Kelly R. Cunningham with her husband, Dennis Cunningham Jr., and their children, Charlie, Caitlin, and Courtney Cunningham; and sons, Brant E. M. and Wells C. M. Rotnem; as well as many friends, colleagues, and extended family members.

Richard was an enthusiastic volunteer for many years in the library at the Maine Maritime Museum. Remembrances sent to this favored organization would please Richard and his family. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, ME 04530

Memorial service will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

