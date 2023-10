Richard W. Miller, 87, of Wiscasset, died peacefully on July 4, 2023. A memorial service for Richard will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 11 Glidden St., Newcastle, with the Reverend Dr. Suzannah Rohman officiating. There will be an afternoon tea reception immediately following the service.

